All new elements of contemporary urban planning and development concepts are applied in Lachin - Hikmet Hajiyev

"As a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy, free Lachin is entering a new stage of renaissance and development after the 30-year-long vandalism under the occupation of Armenia," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account, News.az reports.

"All new elements of contemporary urban planning and development concepts are applied in Lachin," he wrote.

News.Az