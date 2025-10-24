All-new Hyundai Venue unveiled: Bookings now open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hyundai India has officially unveiled the all-new Venue, featuring a fresh exterior and interior design, along with updated variant nomenclature. Bookings for the new SUV have opened today at authorized Hyundai dealerships and online via the official website with a token of Rs. 25,000.

The redesigned Venue is larger than its predecessor, measuring 48mm taller and 30mm wider. Externally, it boasts quad-beam LED headlights, twin horn DRLs, horizon LED tail lights, a dark chrome radiator grille, bridge-type roof rails, C-pillar garnish, and a bold ‘Venue’ emblem, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Inside, the SUV comes with a dual 12.3-inch cluster, dual-tone leather seats, ambient lighting, D-cut steering, electric four-way driver seat, two-step rear reclining seats, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. New variants carry an ‘HX’ designation, and a diesel automatic option has been added.

Mechanically, the Venue continues with the Kappa 1.2 MPi petrol, 1.0 TGDi petrol, and 1.5 U2 CRDi diesel engines, paired with 5MT, 6MT, 6AT, or DCT transmissions. Power figures are expected to remain the same at 118bhp/172Nm (1.0 TGDi), 82bhp/113Nm (1.2 MPi), and 114bhp/250Nm (1.5 U2 CRDi).

The new Hyundai Venue combines modern styling and enhanced features while maintaining the reliable performance of its engines, making it a strong contender in the compact SUV segment.

News.Az