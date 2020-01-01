All the goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have been successfully fulfilled, president says

"2019 is about to end. It has been a successful year for our country. All the goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the year have been successfully fulfilled and Azerbaijan has successfully developed," said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

"In 2019, our country lived in a stable and peaceful environment. The processes going on around the world are obvious. Conflicts, wars, bloody clashes, public protests, police violence, human rights violations have become widespread in various parts of the world, in our region, in post-Soviet republics, in Europe, Asia and Latin America. In the meantime, Azerbaijan is a place of stability, a place of development. This is our great achievement. In 2019, the Azerbaijani people lived, built and created in the conditions of security" the head of state emphasized.

