Almaty hosts concert marking 80th anniversary of World Anti-Fascist War victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert was held on Wednesday at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Chinese People's victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 120th anniversary of Chinese composer Xian Xinghai’s birth.

In front of nearly 600 guests from both China and Kazakhstan, the Baikadamov State Choir of Kazakhstan and the T. Abdrashev State Academic Symphony Orchestra performed works including The Yellow River Cantata and Amangeldy, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

In his speech, Zhanibek Abdrashov, head of the Almaty office of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Xian Xinghai's music is imbued with patriotism, resilience and confidence in the future, hailing the concert as "a vivid manifestation of Kazakh-Chinese friendship."

Jiang Wei, the consul general of China in Almaty, noted in her speech that the people of China and Kazakhstan once fought side by side on the battlefield, defending world peace with their blood and lives, which has become a shared historical memory.

Composer Xian Xinghai was stranded in Almaty during World War II, where he befriended Kazakh musician Bakhytzhan Baikadamov, said Jiang. She said their bond, forged in adversity, has since become a symbol of enduring friendship between China and Kazakhstan.

To honor this shared history and jointly build a peaceful future, Jiang also presented commemorative medals to the descendants of two Kazakh veterans, recognizing the important contributions of the Kazakh people to the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.

News.Az