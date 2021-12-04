Almost 1 million people in Azerbaijan receive booster COVID vaccine

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 35,832 vaccine shots were made against coronavirus in Azerbaijan on December 4, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 3,889 citizens, the second one to 5,346 citizens, the third one to 26,597.

Totally, up until now, 10,675,649 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,095,524 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,588,915 people - the second dose, 991,210 - the third dose.

