Almost 2,600 people evacuated in wake of fire at ammo depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

Almost 2,600 people evacuated in wake of fire at ammo depot in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 2,600 people have been evacuated from settlements near the ammo depot in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region after a fire broke out there early Monday, the Russi

"We have evacuated 2,597 people from the nearby settlements. We have organized temporary accommodation centers in the kindergartens and schools of the settlements of Solnechny and Mazul," the press service said.

Earlier, the ministry’s press service said that 3,000 people were evacuated from the area. Another source in the emergencies services told TASS earlier that over 4,600 people have been evacuated. Emergencies services plan to evacuate 16,500 people from the affected area.

Explosions have been reported on Monday at an ammo depot located at the military base in the Achinsk district of the Krasnoyarsk region. According to medics, eight people have been injured. Evacuation is underway within the 20 km radius of the base.

News.Az

News.Az