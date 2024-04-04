Almost every inch of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation infested with landmines: Presidential aide

Almost every inch of land in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan are infested with landmines by Armenia throughout the years of military occupation, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said on X, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev made a post on X on the occasion of 4 April -International Mine Awareness Day.

"In the photo provided by the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) yellow sticks identify landmines that require neutralization and decomposition," the presidential aide said.

Armenia's 30-year military occupation has left Azerbaijan's liberated lands severely riddled with landmines. To note, a total of 350 Azerbaijani citizens have suffered from mines since the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

News.Az