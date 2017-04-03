Alon Ushpiz: Israel supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unchanged; Israel supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, said Foreign Minister

He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, Trend reports.

Ushpiz noted that the relations between the two countries are above the strategic level and it became possible thanks to the historically friendly relations of the two nations, cooperation in such important spheres as energy and security.

The Israeli official also expressed satisfaction with the growth of the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel. Israel is interested in the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all spheres, added Ushpiz.

Khalafov, for his part, noted the high level of cooperation in political, economic, military and technical spheres.

The diplomat named such fields as agriculture, tourism, renewable energy as priority spheres for cooperation and added that Israel’s experience in these areas is interesting for Azerbaijan.

News.Az

