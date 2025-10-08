Altcoin surge: SOL, ADA, LINK showing breakout patterns — Which presales could ride their Coattails?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market cap has reached $4.28 trillion for the first time ever, and all major KPIs are pointing toward an impending altcoin season. The Fear and Greed Index is at 62 points, while the Altcoin Season Index is growing daily, affecting all major altcoins on the market.

SOL, ADA, and LINK tokens have been among the highest-gaining cryptos in the past few days, and are currently preparing for a breakout that could further increase their value. However, if you're looking for the best altcoins to buy now and projects poised to outperform the rest of the market, you should add Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Pepenode to your portfolios as soon as you can.

Let's analyze the situation in more detail and see why these crypto presales are preparing for an explosive launch.

SOL, ADA, and LINK Rallying Hard - Is a Price Breakout Imminent?

The altcoin market just experienced one of the biggest surges in 2025. Many established projects reported significant gains, some even pumping by over 25% in the past week. Solana, Cardano, and Chainlink are showing significant rally potential, as they have pushed through several major resistance levels in a matter of days. Let's analyze how far they could go in the upcoming period.

Solana To Break $300 If It Pushes Through $250

Solana is among the biggest gainers over the past week, with a nearly 12% price increase. SOL tokens are currently trading for $231, which is $25 higher than their price just seven days ago. It is facing the next key resistance zone at $250, and if it pushes through, SOL tokens could break out to as high as $300 in the next few days.

Cardano Eying Breakout Above $0.96

Cardano's ADA tokens were also in a challenging situation throughout September, but come October, the token exploded from $0.78 to $0.878. While the token did lose some value due to profit-taking, Cardano is still in an upward trend that could retest the next major resistance level at $0.96. If it breaks through, ADA tokens could keep gaining momentum, reaching a value of $1.30 and eventually even $1.90.

Chainlink To Push Through $25

Chainlink is currently trading for $22.78, gaining over 8% in the past week. However, while its gains are not as impressive as Solana and Cardano, analysts agree that the chart is showing a classic cup-and-handle pattern. If it stays on track, LINK is likely to break $25 in the next few days, potentially exploding to above $50 before the end of the month.

All three altcoins are in a position that could lead to a breakout, but they are still not the best altcoins to buy now for high ROI. If that's what you're looking for, let's introduce the top three presales we have found that is projected to outperform the rest of the market in Q4, 2025.

1.Bitcoin Hyper - World's First-Ever Bitcoin Layer 2 Solution Providing Instant BTC Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the best altcoins to buy now, as it aims to revolutionize Bitcoin trading by introducing the first-ever BTC Layer 2 solution. It will enable users to transfer their BTC tokens instantly at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional Bitcoin transactions. By combining its unique Canonical Bridge with the power of the Solana Virtual Machine, Bitcoin Hyper will finally solve BTC's slow transactions and high fees.

$HYPER tokens will be used to cover transaction fees, ensuring they have excellent utility and long-term sustainability. The official presale has raised over $22.4 million, which is $1.2 million more than it was just 24 hours ago. Visit the Bitcoin Hyper website right now and secure your tokens early, as the project is just $2.5 million away from its hard cap.

2. Maxi Doge - Meme Coin Allowing Investors To Trade With 1000X Leverage

Maxi Doge is another emerging meme coin that could help you maximize your ROI in the next few months. It's the newest Doge-inspired project that allows investors to put their trading skills to the ultimate test. Namely, it involves trading with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss, which is one of the riskiest types of crypto-trading.

However, if successful, it will multiply your initial investment by 1000X, allowing you to maximize your profit faster than ever before. The official $MAXI token presale has raised nearly $3 million to date. If you invest today, you can stake your tokens to earn a 121% APY. Visit the Maxi Doge presale today and secure your tokens early to enjoy the highest ROI.

Pepenode - Flagship Meme Coin Introducing the Mine-to-Earn Reward System

The final iteration on our list of the best altcoins to buy now is Pepenode, the world's first-ever meme coin to introduce the Mine-to-Earn reward mechanism. It's a gamified project where you build and manage your virtual mining operation to generate native $PEPENODE tokens. The game is very straightforward, and you'll be able to create and scale your operation up as you play to generate more tokens faster, thus maximizing your profit over time.

Pepenode's presale has raised over $1.7 million to date, and if you invest right now, you can stake your tokens to earn an impressive APY of 750%! Visit the official Pepenode website today and stake your tokens to earn massive returns after it goes live in the next few months.

Secure the Best Altcoins to Buy Now and Maximize Your ROI During Uptober's Crypto Rally

While most altcoins report gains almost daily, SOL, ADA, and LINK are among those projected to pump the most during the next month. However, if you're looking to maximize your ROI, consider investing in the best altcoins to buy now, currently available in presale.

That includes emerging projects such as Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and Pepenode, so hurry up and visit their official sites, grab your tokens, and stake them to maximize your profit after they go live!

News.Az