Amazon cuts European seller fees amid Shein, Temu rivalry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is reducing the fees it charges sellers in Europe as it faces growing competition from low-cost marketplaces like Shein and Temu, the company announced Tuesday. The fee cuts, among Amazon’s largest ever, initially target sellers of budget fashion items.

From December 15, referral fees on clothes and accessories will drop to 5% from 7% for items up to €15 ($17.41) or £15 ($19.79), and to 10% from 15% for items priced between €15–20 or £15–20. Fulfillment fees for parcels in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. will also decrease by an average of €0.32 or £0.26, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Amazon said it plans further reductions from February 1 for home products, pet clothing, groceries, and vitamins. The company emphasized that savings from operational improvements are being passed on to sellers.

The move comes as Shein and Temu continue to undercut prices on fast fashion, homeware, and gadgets, posing a challenge to Amazon’s dominance in Germany, France, and other European markets, where ecommerce revenue is expected to reach €900 billion this year.

News.Az