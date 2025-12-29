Amazon drops plans for drone deliveries in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon announced on Sunday that it will no longer pursue its commercial drone delivery plans in Italy. The decision comes after a strategic review of the project, the company said.

“Following a strategic review, we have decided to stop our commercial drone delivery plans in Italy,” Amazon stated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company added that, while it had made positive progress with Italian aerospace regulators, the broader regulatory framework in the country does not currently support the program’s long-term objectives.

The Italian civil aviation authority, ENAC, described the decision as unexpected, noting in a statement that it was motivated by company policy and linked to “recent financial events involving the Group.”

Amazon had completed initial tests of delivery drones in San Salvo, a town in Italy’s central Abruzzo region, in December 2024.

News.Az