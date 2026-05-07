Amazon Prime Video to invest €90 million in French productions

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Amazon Prime Video will invest at least 90 million euros in French-language European film and television productions in 2026, according to France’s media regulator.

The announcement was made by ARCOM, which said the required investment could rise to 110 million euros if the streaming platform releases a film on its service less than 12 months after its theatrical debut, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The updated requirement marks a significant increase from the 40 million euros annually that had been set in 2021.

France requires broadcasters and streaming services operating in the country to financially support European and French-language audiovisual productions as part of its cultural protection and media funding policies.

Under the French system, investment obligations are tied to a platform’s revenue and market activity in the country, meaning future spending targets for Prime Video could continue to rise depending on performance.

The move reflects France’s broader efforts to ensure international streaming giants contribute to the local entertainment industry and support domestic film and television production.

News.Az