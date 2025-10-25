Amazon recall update: J&D Brush recalls 357,000 curling irons

+ ↺ − 16 px

J&D Brush recalls 357,000 Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Irons due to burn hazards. Learn which model is affected and what to do if you own one.

J&D Brush has issued a recall for approximately 357,000 Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Irons sold in the U.S., plus an additional 3,000 units in Canada, following reports of burn injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The recall was announced on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The curling iron’s barrel can snap or detach during use, posing a burn hazard to users. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there have been 258 reported burn injuries, including six minor burns, related to this issue.

Affected Model

Model: Bio Ionic One-Inch-Long Barrel Curling Iron

Model Number: LXT-CL-1.0

Date Code: July 2022 – December 2023

Identification: Model number on the handle; date code engraved on plug prongs

The curling irons were sold at major retailers including Salon Centric, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, local salons and beauty stores, as well as online through Amazon and BioIonic.com between August 2022 and July 2024.

News.Az