Meet the artist bringing dolls to life with retro nostalgia - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

For Nurana Abdullayeva, a doll is much more than a toy—it is a vessel for emotion, memory, and artistic expression. With six years of experience in the delicate world of doll art, Abdullayeva has carved out a niche where simple materials are transformed into soulful figures that seem to breathe with a life of their own.

Abdullayeva’s journey is rooted in a deep academic foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Art Education from the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and a master’s degree in the Restoration and Expertise of Works of Art from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

While her early career touched on various visual arts, she eventually found her true calling at the intersection of doll-making and graphic art.

Her creations are a masterclass in mixed media, utilizing a harmonious blend of:

Polymer clay for expressive features

Fabric and cotton for texture and warmth

Retro aesthetics that evoke a profound sense of nostalgia

Unlike artists who follow rigid scripts, Abdullayeva’s process is guided by the heart. "Her creativity is not driven by specific storylines, but rather by emotions and feelings," her portfolio suggests. Each piece acts as a bridge to the past, drawing inspiration from childhood memories and the quiet traces of inner history.

Since 2019, Abdullayeva has operated a dedicated studio that serves as both a laboratory and a sanctuary. The space is a physical extension of her art; much of the interior consists of restored items and handmade decor that reflect her "restoration" background.

The studio isn't just for solitary creation. It has become a vibrant hub for the local art community, where Abdullayeva:

Develops new collections.

Mentors students in the fine details of the craft.

Conducts masterclasses in various specialized techniques.

Through her work, Abdullayeva proves that with enough passion and the right materials, even the simplest clay can be given a unique spirit and a story to tell.

News.Az