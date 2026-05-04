Tamil Nadu elections: TVK early lead triggers celebrations - VIDEO

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Early trends from the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicate a major political development, with Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making a striking debut.

The party is leading in nearly 100 seats, and supporters claim the momentum shows no signs of slowing, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Some political observers are suggesting that TVK could potentially form a government in its first electoral contest, though results remain in the early stages of counting.

The unfolding trends have triggered widespread celebrations within the TVK camp. Public figures and celebrities have also joined in the reactions.

Vasanthi, known for her breakout role as Agent Tina, publicly supported Vijay’s party, sharing a celebratory video on social media. In the video, she is seen dancing to the song “Whistle Podu” while marking TVK’s strong performance. The post has since gone viral, widely circulated among supporters and fans of Vijay.

Vijay’s close associate and longtime colleague Sriman also expressed excitement online, joining others in celebrating the party’s reported early lead.

Actor-politician Joseph Vijay, widely known as Thalapathy Vijay, is being portrayed by supporters as challenging the long-standing dominance of the Dravidian political landscape in Tamil Nadu, traditionally led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the early trends, senior DMK leaders, including Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, are reported to be trailing in some constituencies, according to the evolving results.

The election outcome has also led to visible celebrations within Vijay’s family, with viral clips circulating online showing relatives marking TVK’s performance. His father, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, has long expressed hopes of seeing his son rise to a leadership role in politics, and supporters are now interpreting the early trends as a fulfillment of that aspiration.

Makkal theerpu mahaysan theerpu pic.twitter.com/q9No8SPbtB — actor sriman (@ActorSriman) May 4, 2026

Commentary surrounding the results has also drawn historical comparisons to cinema-to-politics transitions in South India. Figures such as N. T. Rama Rao and M. G. Ramachandran are being referenced by analysts and supporters, noting how both former film stars established major political movements in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Supporters argue that if TVK crosses the reported “magic number” of 118 seats, it would mark a historic political shift. However, officials and election authorities continue counting votes, and final results are still awaited.

News.Az