Amazon to invest over $1 billion to raise employee pay, reduce health care costs
Photo: Reuters

Amazon.com announced on Wednesday that it will invest more than $1 billion to increase wages and lower health care costs for its U.S. fulfillment and transportation employees.

The move is part of the tech giant’s ongoing efforts to enhance employee compensation and benefits amid growing competition for labor in the logistics and e-commerce sectors. Details regarding the specific wage increases or health care adjustments were not disclosed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


News.Az 

