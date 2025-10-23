Amazon Web Services apologizes to customers over massive outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has issued an apology to customers following Monday’s massive outage that temporarily took down some of the world’s biggest online platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disruption, which began on October 20 in North Virginia, affected more than 1,000 sites and services, including Snapchat, Reddit, Lloyds Bank, Roblox, Fortnite, Venmo, and others.

In a detailed postmortem, Amazon said the outage was triggered by internal system errors that prevented its infrastructure from properly connecting websites with their IP addresses — the core system computers use to locate sites online.

“We apologize for the impact this event caused our customers,” AWS said. “We know how critical our services are to their applications, end users, and businesses.”

While most platforms resumed normal operations within hours, some — including Lloyds Bank — experienced disruptions until mid-afternoon. The outage even reached unexpected corners of daily life, with Eight Sleep, a maker of internet-connected smart beds, reporting that some users’ mattresses overheated or got stuck in inclined positions.

The incident has reignited debate about the tech industry’s heavy dependence on AWS, which dominates the global cloud market alongside Microsoft Azure. Experts say such outages expose the risks of centralization in critical online infrastructure.

Amazon said it will conduct a full review of the event and “do everything we can to improve availability and prevent future disruptions.”

News.Az