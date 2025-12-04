Amazon weighs ending partnership with USPS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon is considering ending its long-standing partnership with the U.S. Postal Service as it expands its own delivery network, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

The e-commerce giant, currently USPS’s largest client, generates more than $6 billion in annual revenue for the postal service.

Amazon is exploring plans to stop using USPS for billions of packages by the end of 2026, although the decision has not been finalized and could still change, the report said.

