Ambani telcos accuse Adani airport of blocking networks

Telecom operators, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, are urging the Indian government to intervene over what they call monopolistic practices at Gautam Adani’s newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Passengers have complained about poor or non-existent mobile coverage since the airport opened in December, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Telcos say the airport is blocking them from installing equipment needed to provide service, creating what they call a “monopolistic bottleneck.”

The airport rejected the allegations, saying it uses a “neutral host” model and that operators can connect through a centralized in-building network. Telcos argue the airport is effectively forcing them into a paid system, reportedly costing around $102,000 per operator per month — a claim Adani denies.

The dispute underscores growing rivalry between India’s two richest businessmen and raises concerns as travelers report they cannot make calls, receive OTPs to access Wi-Fi, or book transport from the terminal.

