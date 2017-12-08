Ambassador: Azerbaijan's territorial integrity must be restored

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan in our country, Abbas Mustafa Ahmad Abdullah.

Ambassador Abbas Mustafa Ahmed Abdallah passed by the guard of honor.

He presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state held a talk with the ambassador.

Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ambassador said that the position of the Republic of Sudan on this issue is unchanged: "All the occupied lands of Azerbaijan must be liberated and its territorial integrity must be restored".

News.Az

