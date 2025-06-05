Ambassador: China has invested $900 million in Azerbaijan so far
Photo: Azertac
To date, China has invested $900 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijani investments in China total $300 million, said Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei during the Azerbaijan-China (Guangdong) Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference, News.Az reports citing Azertac.
The ambassador also noted that bilateral trade turnover increased by 43.3 percent in 2024.