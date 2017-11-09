Ambassador Idriss Jassador calls for enhanced intercultural dialogue to prevent and resolve conflicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue Ambassador Idriss Jazairy called for enhanced intercultural dialogue to prevent and resolve conflicts around the world.

According to the Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue, Ambassador highlighted the importance of addressing the sweeping rise of xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism and bigotry that are gaining ground in today’s modern societies. Ambassador Jazairy said:

“Human rights are indeed enhanced through cross-cultural, political and inter-religious dialogue between the Global North and the Global South. We are therefore disturbed that diversity is being used to reintroduce and fan the flames of inter-communal conflict in every region of the world.

“Exclusion is being expressed in the worst forms of marginalization, bigotry, racism, and xenophobia resulting in the rise of ‘religio-phobia’ populism and violent extremism. These factors are undermining the prospects of achieving equally shared citizenship at the national level as well as those of maintaining peaceful and friendly relations among nations at the global level in a context of evolving global citizenship.

The Geneva Centre’s Executive Director spoke at a panel debate organized by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UN Geneva, The European Azerbaijan Society Foundation and The State Committee of Work with Religious Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The debate entitled “Preventing Conflicts Through Intercultural Dialogue – The Example of Azerbaijan” was organized within the Geneva Peace Week, an initiative enabled by the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, and the Geneva Peacebuilding Platform.

In his intervention, he remarked to the audience that the Geneva Centre is in the process of organizing a World Conference entitled “Religions, Creeds and/or Other Value Systems: Joining Forces to Enhance Equal Citizenship Rights” at the United Nations Office in Geneva in June 2018.

The conference – he said – will aspire to “chart a more inclusive understanding and forward-looking discussion to make diversity a tool to promote peace and equal opportunities for all peoples.”

Ambassador Jazairy concluded his intervention stating that the Geneva Centre remains inspired by the efforts of Azerbaijan to promote peaceful and friendly relations among nations at the global level.

“Our initiative has taken inspiration from the 2008 Baku Declaration for the Promotion of Intercultural Dialogue calling for the enhancement of intercultural cooperation and dialogue. Azerbaijan’s vision to promote an open and inclusive dialogue between peoples and nations unites us in spirits and in our moral obligations to stand up to injustice,” noted Ambassador Jazairy.

In addition to the participation of the Geneva Centre’s Executive Director, speakers at the panel debate included: i) Mr. Nijat Mammadli, Director, International Relations Department, The State Committee of Work with Religious Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan; ii) Ambassador Anda Cristina Filip, Director for Member Parliaments and External Relations, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU); iii) Dr. Daniel Pommier Vincelli, Researcher and Adjunct Professor, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy and; iv:) Mr. Lionel Zetter, Director, The European Azerbaijan Society Foundation (TEAS).

News.Az

