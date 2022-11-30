Ambassador Leyla Abdullayeva comments on the French National Assembly resolution against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva on her Twitter account commented on the notorious resolution adopted by the French National Assembly against Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

"For the attention of the French National Assembly: For 30 years, Armenia has occupied Azerbaijani territories, violated the fundamental rights of a million Azerbaijanis, perpetuated war crimes, and devastated the region. All this time, you have remained silent. Now by speaking, you are obstructing the peace!" the post reads.

