Ambassador of France was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

An official protest was lodged with regard to the illegal activities of the representatives of France against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the illegal visits by the mayor of the city of Saint-Etienne and head of the municipality of Arnouville to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

These acts of the representatives of France were politically and legally assessed, the Government of France was called to take effective measures to prevent any activities by legal and physical persons of France against sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and official Note Verbal of the MFA of the Republic of Azerbaijan was presented.

News.Az

