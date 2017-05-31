Ambassador: US acting together with Azerbaijan in fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Southern Gas Corridor project is aimed at ensuring energy security in Europe and increasing competitiveness,” US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta sai

He recalled that at today’s exhibition he read a letter from US President Donald Trump which emphasized that Azerbaijan is a partner of the United States, APA reports.

"The main purpose of reforms in Azerbaijan is to improve people's well-being. In the fight against terrorism, we act together with Azerbaijan. The letter of Donald Trump emphasized that we are doing our utmost to ensure that we remain committed to our efforts to bring the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict sides together to find a solution to the conflict. He said that the US stands by the people of Azerbaijan. We are ready to continue cooperating in the field of economy, security and democratic principles,” he said.

News.Az

