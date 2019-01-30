AmCham holds conference on “Ethics and Compliance in Azerbaijan”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) the 2nd AmCham Conference on “Ethics and Compliance in Azerbaijan” has been held

In their opening remarks, AmCham Executive Director Natavan Mammadova, AmCham President Nuran Karimov, as well as BP Azerbaijan`s Vice President for Communications, External Affairs, Strategy and Region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli (concurrently as a Member of AmCham Board of Directors), emphasized the significance of raising awareness among the business community about the role of consistent compliance with laws, regulations, professional standards and ethical business behaviour for strengthening the business environment in the country.

Addressing the event, Prosecutor of Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General’s Office Elnur Humbatov highlighted the implementation progress of anti-corruption measures undertaken by the government, the role of ASAN service for ensuring transparency, as well as general ethics and compliance related matters.

The Conference featured two-panel discussions. The first one was dedicated to the role of compliance function in strengthening corporate values beyond corruption as well as issues related to beyond-conventional bribery (conflict of interest, workplace harassment, respecting business partners and so on). The second-panel discussion focused on effective third-party risk management on compliance (including risk-based assessment, conducting supplier due diligence and monitoring and assurance).

Conducted in an interactive discussion form, the conference was followed by an active Q&A session.

