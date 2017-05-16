Yandex metrika counter

American Jewish community plans to invest in construction of Jewish school

American Jewish community plans to invest in the construction of Jewish school in Azerbaijan, Executive Vice Chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein said at the meeting with Azerbaijani president May 16, APA reports.

Expressing his satisfaction with successful cooperation between the American Jews and Azerbaijan, M. Hoenlein stressed the importance of strengthening this cooperation.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

