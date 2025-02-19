Amnesty International calls on French lawmakers to ban bill banning headscarves in sports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amnesty International has called on French lawmakers to reject a bill that seeks to ban headscarves and other religious symbols in sports competitions.

The bill, which proposes banning clothing and symbols displaying religious affiliation in all sports disciplines in France, will be debated in the French Senate this week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Amnesty International highlighted that while the principle of secularism in the French Constitution theoretically protects everyone’s right to religious freedom, it has often been used to restrict Muslim women's access to public spaces.

The global human rights organization pointed out that French authorities have historically implemented discriminatory laws and policies regulating Muslim women's attire, with sports federations enforcing headscarf bans across various disciplines.

It warned that if the bill is passed, it will fuel racism and increase the “hostile environment” towards Muslims in France.

A report published by Amnesty International ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games indicated that banning Muslim women from freely participating in sports could have significant negative effects on their mental and physical well-being.

Amnesty International researcher Anna Blus noted that the ban on headscarves for French athletes at the Paris Olympic Games had already sparked international criticism.

She emphasized that six months later, French authorities are not only maintaining this discriminatory ban but also attempting to extend it to all sports disciplines.

Blus said that while the ban is being enforced under the guise of protecting secularism, in reality, it targets Muslim women specifically.

"If Muslim women wear a headscarf or any religious attire, they will be banned from all sports competitions," she said.

She also warned that framing headscarves as a threat to secularism is extremely dangerous and that this bill would exacerbate religious discrimination and racism against Muslim women in France.

"All women have the right to choose what they wear," she said, linking headscarf bans in sports to Islamophobia.

News.Az