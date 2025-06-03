Amnesty International urges global action to end Gaza crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amnesty International has called on the international community to reject Israel’s humanitarian aid strategy in Gaza, condemning it as a tool of warfare. The organization also urged immediate global intervention to stop what it described as a genocide against Palestinians.

Geneva: Amnesty International has called on the international community to reject Israel’s humanitarian aid strategy in Gaza, condemning it as a tool of warfare. The organization also urged immediate global intervention to stop what it described as a genocide against Palestinians, News.Az reports citing foreign media. In a statement on Tuesday, Amnesty International asserted that the international community has allowed the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to persist for far too long.

It emphasized that deliberately starving civilians constitutes a war crime that must be halted immediately.

The organization highlighted that as an occupying power, Israel is legally obligated to provide essential supplies to Gaza’s population. It also condemned the recent shooting of starving Palestinians near an aid distribution site in Rafah, calling it a horrific incident that warrants an urgent and independent investigation.

Amnesty International further stated that the international community has allowed this humanitarian disaster and genocide to continue for far too long. The use of starvation as a method of warfare is a war crime, and the world must act swiftly to put an end to it.

The organization stressed the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid through secure and efficient channels that uphold civilian dignity. It also called for an immediate halt to arms supplies to Israel and urged global pressure to lift the inhumane blockade on Gaza without restrictions or conditions.



News.Az