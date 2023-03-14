Yandex metrika counter

Amount of funds spent for implementation of projects within Azerbaijan-UN Cooperation Framework last year disclosed

  • Economics
  • Share
Amount of funds spent for implementation of projects within Azerbaijan-UN Cooperation Framework last year disclosed

In 2022, $25.4 million were spent for the implementation of projects within the “Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025” signed between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister Sahib Mammadov made the remarks at a meeting of Joint Steering Committee on the implementation of the "United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025" (UNSDCF).

Mammadov noted that the planned budget for 2023 is $32 million.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to international cooperation and has become a major player on regional and global platforms. “Since its joining the United Nations in 1992, Azerbaijan has been maintaining close cooperation with UN agencies,” the deputy minister added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      