Amount of funds spent for implementation of projects within Azerbaijan-UN Cooperation Framework last year disclosed

In 2022, $25.4 million were spent for the implementation of projects within the “Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025” signed between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister Sahib Mammadov made the remarks at a meeting of Joint Steering Committee on the implementation of the "United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025" (UNSDCF).

Mammadov noted that the planned budget for 2023 is $32 million.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to international cooperation and has become a major player on regional and global platforms. “Since its joining the United Nations in 1992, Azerbaijan has been maintaining close cooperation with UN agencies,” the deputy minister added.

