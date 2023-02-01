News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.3°C
50.5°F
Feels like:
9°C
9°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Sustainable Development Goal
Tag:
Sustainable Development Goal
Azerbaijani presidential aide, UN official discuss accelerating SDGs progress
03 Mar 2025-13:11
Role of education in achieving SDGs highlighted at COP29
19 Nov 2024-14:02
Azerbaijan, UN mull Sustainable Development Goals
29 Jul 2024-21:26
Volker Sick: CO2 utilization must be key outcome for COP29
13 Jun 2024-00:10
Azerbaijan prioritizes realization of SDG project: Deputy PM
15 Nov 2023-08:35
Baku hosts third Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue
24 Oct 2023-07:45
British Parliament calls for support for Azerbaijan's global mine clearance initiative
20 Oct 2023-20:05
Amount of funds spent for implementation of projects within Azerbaijan-UN Cooperation Framework last year disclosed
14 Mar 2023-03:31
Azerbaijan achieves significant progress in implementation of UN SDGs: Minister
07 Mar 2023-02:12
UN reiterates support for Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs
24 Jan 2023-09:05
Latest News
Trump says Iran war is ‘close to over’
EU warns against long energy subsidies amid Hormuz crisis shock
Maine moves to pause new data centers over energy and environmental concerns
Another tanker exits Iranian port via Hormuz despite US blockade claims
Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran
Portugal disburses €835 million to storm-hit businesses as aid expands
Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Chinese humanoid robots gain global demand with speed and affordability
Bolivia bus crash kills six, injures 14 in La Paz ravine fall
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31