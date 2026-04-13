Ampin and Jupiter launch 1.3 GW solar manufacturing hub in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

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Indian renewables platform Ampin Energy Transition and its compatriot Jupiter International have officially opened their 1.3-GW manufacturing facility for photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules in Bhubaneswar, India.

The factory was built through Ampin Solar One Pvt Ltd, a joint venture established by the two companies back in 2023, News.Az reports, citing Renewables Now.

“The inauguration of the manufacturing facility of Ampin Solar One Private Limited is a significant step aimed towards building a stronger domestic manufacturing backbone for India’s energy transition,” Alok Garodia, chairman and managing director of Jupiter International, said on Monday.

The production plant will manufacture solar cells and modules that will be used for Ampin’s local projects and supplied to third parties. It was installed under the second round of the Indian government’s production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme that aims to boost domestic production and lower the country’s reliance on imported solar PV equipment.

Jupiter International, a Kolkata-based solar product maker, already has 2 GW of PV cell production capacity. It commissioned a 1-GW mono PERC solar cell facility at its Baddi site in Himachal Pradesh in February and is now working on a plan to set up a 1.25-GW TOPcon solar cell line.

News.Az