Rare 6-planet alignment to light up sky on Feb 28

Skywatchers will get a rare chance to see six planets in the evening sky on February 28, 2026, during a planetary alignment visible shortly after sunset.

The event will feature Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune appearing together in one region of the sky. Four of these, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, can be seen with the naked eye under good conditions, while Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Astronomy experts say the best time to observe the alignment will be about 30 to 60 minutes after local sunset. Observers should look low in the western sky, where several of the planets will appear close to the horizon. Jupiter will be easier to spot, shining higher in the sky.

The alignment will be visible for several days in late February and early March, although February 28 is expected to be the peak date when the planets appear most tightly grouped for many locations worldwide.

Among the planets, Venus will be the brightest and easiest to find, while Mercury may be harder to spot because it stays very close to the horizon and sets quickly after sunset. Saturn will appear slightly higher and show a steady golden glow, while Jupiter will shine brightly for most of the night.

Uranus and Neptune are much dimmer and usually require optical equipment to be seen clearly, especially in areas with light pollution.

Astronomers say events where multiple bright planets are visible at once are not extremely rare, but alignments involving this many planets, especially during convenient evening hours, are considered special.

Experts recommend choosing a viewing location with a clear western horizon, starting observations as soon as the sky gets dark, and using sky-mapping apps or star charts to help identify each planet.

The February 2026 alignment is expected to be one of the most accessible multi-planet viewing opportunities of the year, making it appealing for both beginner stargazers and experienced astronomy enthusiasts.

