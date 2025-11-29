Yandex metrika counter

ANA cancels 95 flights over Airbus software issue

Source: All Nippon Airways Co.

All Nippon Airways Co. announced Saturday that it has canceled 95 domestic flights due to a software problem affecting thousands of Airbus SE planes worldwide.

With 34 of ANA’s A320 jets needing a software update, the cancellations are expected to affect around 13,200 passengers traveling through Haneda Airport in Tokyo, as well as those in Akita, Saga, Tottori, and other prefectures, the airline said, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Japan Airlines Co., another major Japanese carrier, confirmed its fleet was not affected.

Airbus reported that intense solar radiation could corrupt data essential to flight control systems, following an October incident in which a JetBlue A320 unexpectedly pitched downward.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

