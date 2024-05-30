ANAMA, UNDP to set up Center of Excellence for combating mine threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a declaration of intent on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action on the theme "Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future," held in the city of Zangilan.

The document was inked by Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Alessandra Roccasalvo, UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.The declaration of intent envisages cooperation in the establishment of the Center of Excellence in the territory of Azerbaijan.The Center will provide national, regional, and international training and capacity building, certification, and knowledge transfer in mine action, as well as promote research and innovation in mine action to develop the latest technologies and methodologies in humanitarian demining.The establishment of the Center is an indicator of Azerbaijan's intention to increase its capabilities in combating mine threats and to contribute to global efforts for a mine-free world.This initiative reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to peace, security and sustainable development, regional and global cooperation in accordance with both national and international aspirations.

News.Az