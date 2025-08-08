ANAMA and GICHD sign memorandum to boost humanitarian mine action in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance support for mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan.

According to ANAMA, the agreement aims to strengthen the agency’s capacity in strategic planning, provide support for awareness initiatives on the dangers of explosive ordnance, and facilitate the implementation of joint projects, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The memorandum also outlines cooperation in areas such as knowledge and experience exchange, linking humanitarian demining to environmental and climate change issues, improving information management, and conducting specialized training programs.

