ANAMA employee injured in mine blast in Aghdam

The employee of Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency was hit by a mine in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district.

Farid Aliyev (born in 1990) who was sent to Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district, when searching unexploded munitions, received various injuries as a result of an anti-personnel mine's explosion at around 09:00 on August 6, the statement of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office says.

