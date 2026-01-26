ANAMA staff member dies during training in Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has died while participating in international humanitarian demining training in Cambodia.

ANAMA reported that Orkhan Maharramov, a mine-detection dog handler, was hospitalized in Cambodia on January 14 after experiencing sudden severe health problems. Due to his critical condition, he was transferred on January 18 to a specialized hospital in Malaysia for further treatment, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Despite doctors’ efforts, his life could not be saved. He passed away on January 25, ANAMA confirmed.

The agency stated that a team of ANAMA representatives has been dispatched to Malaysia to arrange the repatriation of Maharramov’s body to Azerbaijan, in coordination with Azerbaijan’s embassy and the organizers of the international training program.

ANAMA expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, honoring his service and dedication to humanitarian demining efforts.

The incident occurred during an international training initiative focused on humanitarian mine clearance operations, in which Azerbaijani specialists were taking part as part of broader global cooperation in post-conflict recovery and safety operations.

News.Az