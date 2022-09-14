Anar Eyvazov: Blood of our martyrs was not remained unrevenged

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On the night of September 12, a group of intelligence sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the terrain relief and valley gaps infiltrated behind their units and tried to mine the surroundings of the state border in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan," said Anar Eyvazov, the deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense, News.az reports.

Anar Eyvazov noted that this provocation was detected by the units of our army: "Our units immediately took necessary measures, and a confrontation took place. In the battles that continued until the morning of September 13, a group of servicemen of our Armed Forces was martyred, showing great courage for the territorial integrity of our country”.

Anar Eyvazov noted that the blood of our martyrs was not left on the ground: "As part of adequate retaliatory measures, the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces were silenced, and the manpower of the Armenian Armed Forces involved in the provocation suffered huge losses and was forced to retreat.”

News.Az