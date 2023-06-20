ANAS to prepare Encyclopedia of Western Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision “On approval of the action plan of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences for the study and promotion of Western Azerbaijan” envisages the preparation of the Encyclopedia of Western Azerbaijan.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has adopted a number of decisions regarding the studies on Western Azerbaijan, the academy’s press service told News.Az.

Speaking at a Presidium meeting on Tuesday, ANAS President Isa Habibbeyli said that one of the key areas of Azerbaijan’s state policy is to ensure the socio-cultural unity of Azerbaijanis, massively deported from the territory of Armenia due to their ethnicity, restore their rights at the international level and achieve peaceful coexistence and to carry out activities aimed at studying, promoting and preventing the destruction of the rich historical and cultural heritage created by the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia.

Habibbeyli recalled that on January 16, 2023, the ANAS Presidium made a decision to establish the Coordinating Council for Studies on Western Azerbaijan.

“The main purpose of the Council is to develop relations with the Western Azerbaijan Community, to implement appropriate measures towards the systematic coordination of studies conducted in the republic, and in particular on the part of ANAS, related to Western Azerbaijan,” he added.

