Andrei Zagorodnyuk appointed Ukraine’s new defense minister

Andrei Zagorodnyuk has been appointed Ukraine’s defense minister, APA reports citing Ukrinform.

Candidates to Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministers, as well as to the chief of the Ukrainian Security Service are nominated by the president whereas the rest are nominated to the prime minister. At its first session earlier in the day, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Alexei Goncharuk the country’s prime minister.

Addressing the parliament, Zagorodnyuk reiterated Ukraine’s NATO-wards course.

