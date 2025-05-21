Ankara hosts int'l conference on return to Western Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on the theme "Return to Western Azerbaijan as an Essential Condition for the Supremacy of Human Rights” started in Ankara, Türkiye.

The event was co-organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community and the "Azerbaijan-Türkiye House" Public Union, in partnership with the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, ADA University and the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The conference brought together more than 250 participants from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Authority of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, read out President Ilham Aliyev's address to the event participants.

The conference continues with speeches.

