Ankara reiterates readiness to contribute Russia-Ukraine peace

Türkiye is ready to contribute to peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.

Addressing a joint news conference with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara, Hakan Fidan said the issue of security guarantees is closely followed by Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been working from the start to bring the three-year-long war to an end.

“Security guarantees and other issues raised in the recent talks between the US and Russia are matters we are closely monitoring. In principle, Türkiye is ready to take every step that will contribute to peace,” Fidan said.

About the US initiative aimed at ending the war through negotiations, the Turkish foreign minister said: “This situation aligns with the policy we have been following since the beginning of the war. We attach great importance to the new US initiative as a results-oriented approach. We believe that a solution can be reached through negotiations in which both sides participate."

“In this context, we are ready to provide every support for the establishment of peace through negotiations," Fidan said, adding that Türkiye is ready to host such talks.

He added that Ankara will continue its efforts to ensure navigation safety in the Black Sea, adding: “If implemented, this step will be an important confidence-building measure.”

Fidan said increasing consultations and coordination between Ankara and Moscow would be beneficial in a time when global and regional dynamics are rapidly changing.

He added that both countries aim to deepen cooperation on bilateral and international issues in line with the objectives signaled by President Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

