Ankara urges Tehran to thoroughly investigate terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday urged Iran to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation into the terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“We expect Iran to thoroughly investigate the attack and exchange data on the matter with Azerbaijan. On the other hand, if there is any force or forces behind the person who committed this terrorist act, they should also be brought to justice,” Cavusoglu said.

“Türkiye extends once again condolences to fraternal Azerbaijan and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the top diplomat added.

