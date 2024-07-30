Ankara, Yerevan agree to continue normalization talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The special representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia on Tuesday held their fifth meeting on the Alican-Margara crossing on the border of the two countries.

Sedar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.Furthermore, they agreed to assess the technical requirements to enable functioning of Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for diplomatic/official passport holders.Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

News.Az