Yandex metrika counter

Ankara, Yerevan agree to continue normalization talks

  • Region
  • Share
Ankara, Yerevan agree to continue normalization talks

The special representatives for the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia on Tuesday held their fifth meeting on the Alican-Margara crossing on the border of the two countries.

Sedar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Furthermore, they agreed to assess the technical requirements to enable functioning of Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for diplomatic/official passport holders.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      