Ankara’s Atakule Tower illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag

The Atakule Tower, one of the symbols of Ankara, was illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag on Friday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, News.Az reports.

The tower displayed the flags of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as the inscription "Happy 30th anniversary of the establishment of Turkish-Azerbaijani diplomatic relations!" in Turkish and English.

