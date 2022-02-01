Another ASAN Service Center to be launched in Azerbaijan's Baku

Another ASAN Service Center will be launched in Azerbaijan’s Baku city this year, Ulvi Mehdiyev, chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told journalists.

Mehdiyev noted that a new ASAN Service center will be opened in the Narimanov district of Baku.

The services of this ASAN Service Center will be available to all citizens regardless of the place of registration, he said.

