Another Azerbaijani detained in Yekaterinburg

Another Azerbaijani - Ahliman Ganjiyev - has been arrested in Yekaterinburg. He will be held in a pre-trial detention center until July 19, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Bekir Safarov has been placed under 22 days of administrative detention. The court will determine the pre-trial detention measure for Ehliman Ganjaliyev today at 16:30. On July 2, the court will review the investigator’s request for the arrest of Shahin Lalayev.

On July 1, the Leninsky District Court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, held hearings to decide on pre-trial detention measures for Azerbaijanis Ahliman Ganjiyev, Shahin Lalayev, and Bakir Safarov, who were detained in connection with crimes allegedly committed in previous years.

The hearings were attended by the head of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg and the Acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in the city.

Local media reported heightened security measures at the courthouse: “Two court bailiffs are stationed near the courtroom where the detention measures are being reviewed. Three police officers from the escort service are present in the holding room on the first floor where the defendants are brought.”

News.Az