Another COP29 traffic management monitoring conducted in Baku

The monitoring to ensure efficient traffic flow during COP29 were conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, News.Az reports.The monitoring, which began at 11:00 and lasted until 13:10, focused on major thoroughfares including Heydar Aliyev avenue Zaghulba road, Narimanov, Khatai, Tbilisi, Inshaatchilar, and Neftchilar avenues; Teymur Elchin, Niyazi, Yusif Safarov, Mehdi Huseyn, Seaside, Zarifa Aliyeva, Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Kovkab Safaraliyeva, Bakikhanov streets; and partially Zigh highway and Istiglaliyyat street. Partial traffic restrictions were implemented on these routes during the monitoring.Throughout the past month, similar inspections successfully tested various scenarios and routes, involving COP29 vehicles and buses, along with ambulances and fire engines and hundreds of volunteers. The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is set to take place in Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

