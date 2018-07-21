Yandex metrika counter

Another criminal involved in Ganja events eliminated

Another criminal involved in Ganja events eliminated

Another criminal involved in Ganja events has been eliminated.

Anar Bagirov, a member of an organized criminal group involved in a number of grave crimes in Ganja, was eliminated by a special operational group of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan as a result of the armed resistance, the State Security Service said in a statement July 21.

